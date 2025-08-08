x
Photos: Living History Timeline & Encampment

Ringwood /
| 08 Aug 2025 | 07:15
    Jack Sherry speaks as Benjamin Franklin during the Living History Timeline &amp; Encampment on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Ringwood Manor. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Visitors talk to re-enactors portraying figures from a variety of historic periods during the Living History Timeline &amp; Encampment on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Ringwood Manor.
    The Royal Sussex Society’s Living History Timeline includes re-enactors ranging from Roman warriors and American Civil War soldiers to those who fought in World War I, World War II and Vietnam.
