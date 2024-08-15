x
Photos: Lunar Faire

West Milford /
| 15 Aug 2024 | 12:05
    The Lunar Faire on Aug. 4 at the Jungle Habitat site in West Milford features entertainment, vendors and more - all with an animal theme. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Kylin Szewczuk and Alex Ford of Bloomsburry.
    Bella and Abby Barhorst of Goshen, N.Y.
    Peter Frechtling of Hopatcong is dressed as a wizard.
    Ryan Canuel of Howell.
    From left are Josh Barwick of Bloomfield, Heather Oset and Pablo Osorio, both of Belleville, and Gillian Phillips of Bloomfield.
