x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson

Jefferson /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 04:03
    The Jefferson Township High School Golden Falcons Marching Band performs during its 16th annual marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 20 in Oak Ridge. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Jefferson Township High School Golden Falcons Marching Band performs during its 16th annual marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 20 in Oak Ridge. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Jefferson Township High School Golden Falcons Marching Band performs during its 16th annual marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 20.
    The Jefferson Township High School Golden Falcons Marching Band performs during its 16th annual marching band competition Saturday, Sept. 20.
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson
    The Golden Falcons practice on the field before the competition, which included 11 high school bands.
    The Golden Falcons practice on the field before the competition, which included 11 high school bands.
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson
    Photos: Marching band contest in Jefferson