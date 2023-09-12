x
Photos of 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

West Milford /
| 12 Sep 2023 | 10:32
    West Milford residents hold candles during a ceremony remembering those killed in Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. About 150 people attended the event. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    West Milford police officers lay a wreath at the 9/11 Monument in front of the municipal building.
    Residents hold candles during the ceremony Monday, Sept. 11.
    Residents hold candles during the ceremony.
    West Milford firefighters bow their heads during the ceremony.
    Mayor Michele Dale reads the names of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
    Kaitlin Campbell sings the National Anthem.
    Cyndy Taylor sings ‘America the Beautiful’ during the ceremony. At right is Mayor Michele Dale.
    Police officers stand at attention during the ceremony.
    Joseph Smolinski and Ava Murphy play bagpipes during the ceremony.
    Chris Huber and Emilio McDonald play taps at the ceremony.
