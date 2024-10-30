x
Photos: Ready for trick-or-treating

| 30 Oct 2024 | 08:10
    Brianna, Hailey and Joey Mandara make a great team. (Photo courtesy of Kristen Mandara)
    Adelyn Afflerbach at the Trunk or Treat. (Photo courtesy of Mary Afflerbach)
    Matthew Colfax on his way to the moon. (Photo courtesy of Erin Colfax)
    Alexandria Wiggins dressed as Minnie Mouse. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Wiggins)
    Rui Pelletier as Jack Skellington. (Photo courtesy of Alexis Lindsay)
    Brielle and Skylar Cerbo trick-or-treating. (Photo courtesy of Hayley Cerbo)
    Kate Colfax as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. (Photo courtesy of Erin Colfax)
    Evelyn VanDunk, a ferocious dinosaur. (Photo courtesy of Alyssa Hudak)
    Rylee Favre and Nina Booth. (Photo courtesy of Megan Favre)
    Melanie Daniels as a character from ‘The Birds’ film. (Photo courtesy of Joann Machiavello)
    Cowboy Marty Ringer. (Photo courtesy of Laurie Hoppe-Ringer)
