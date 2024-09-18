x
Photos: Shelter’s annual Dog Walk

| 18 Sep 2024 | 05:30
    A boy and his four-legged friend at the West Milford Animal Shelter Society’s annual Dog Walk on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt. (Photos provided)
    Owners and their dogs compete in a costume contest.
    Police Chief Shannon Sommerville and his daughter pose with their dog at the event.
    Mayor Michele Dale with her dog.
