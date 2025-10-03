x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks

Hewitt /
| 03 Oct 2025 | 08:56
    Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment parade on the grounds of the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment parade on the grounds of the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Musicians perform works from the early part of Queen Victoria’s reign.
    Musicians perform works from the early part of Queen Victoria’s reign.
    Zane Every demonstrates blacksmithing. He created traveling bellows based on photos of bellows in the 1800s.
    Zane Every demonstrates blacksmithing. He created traveling bellows based on photos of bellows in the 1800s.
    Women demonstrate crafts of the Victorian era.
    Women demonstrate crafts of the Victorian era.
    Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment at the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20.
    Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment at the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20.
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
    Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks