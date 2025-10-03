Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Victorian Day at Long Pond Ironworks
denise von wilke
Hewitt
/
| 03 Oct 2025 | 08:56
Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment parade on the grounds of the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
Musicians perform works from the early part of Queen Victoria’s reign.
Zane Every demonstrates blacksmithing. He created traveling bellows based on photos of bellows in the 1800s.
Women demonstrate crafts of the Victorian era.
Members of the 35th (Royal Sussex) Regiment at the Long Pond Ironworks in Hewitt on Victorian Day on Sept. 20.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
denise von wilke
2
Hewitt
3
Long Pond Ironworks
4
victorian day
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED