x
Photos: Wellness Family Festival

| 09 Apr 2025 | 03:05
    A Wellness Family Festival and the Chuck Enering Health Fair are held Saturday, March 22 at West Milford High School. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    London Weiss, 3, of Wanaque with a balloon animal.
    Children pet a Seeing Eye dog.
    Tung Chang and Ian Roche, 3, of Montville play with a Lego machine.
    Children’s activities included face painting.
    ’Star Wars’ characters greeted people at the annual event.
