Photos: Wreaths Across America
kathy shwiff
West Milford
| 18 Dec 2024 | 05:14
Volunteers salute after placing wreaths in honor of each U.S. military branch during the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
Veterans place wreaths in honor of each U.S. military branch during the ceremony.
Dave Crum, commander of American Legion Post 289 in West Milford, speaks at the Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14.
Cindy LeMay speaks during the ceremony. Her son Evan and his best friend Matthew Hoffman started the tradition in 2017 when they were in high school.
Mayor Michele Dale speaks at the ceremony.
Rudy Hass, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 in West Milford, speaks during the ceremony.
Veterans salute after placing wreaths in honor of each U.S. military branch during the Wreaths Across American ceremony Saturday, Dec. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Taps are played.
kathy shwiff
West Milford
Wreaths Across America
