Photos: Young Child Resource Fair

West Milford /
| 07 Apr 2024 | 02:49
    First-responders give a child a ride on the stretcher at the Young Child Resource Fair on Saturday, April 6. The child was not injured. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    A father and child look at a firetruck.
    The fair included children’s activities, Touch-a-Truck, information and giveaways.
