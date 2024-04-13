Pickleball tournament today

A “Paddles for Prevention” Pickleball Tournament is planned Saturday, April 13 at at the Recreation Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road.

The double-elimination tournament begins at 8 a.m.

The cost is $40 per player.

The deadline to sign up has been extended to Friday, April 5.

To register, go online to www.westmilford.org and click on “Community Services and Recreation,” then click on “Register here for programs” and look for “Pickleball Tournament 2024.”

The tournament is hosted by the Municipal Alliance, which is committed to a stigma-free community. It supports programs to prevent substance abuse.

The tournament is open to people age 18 and older. All skill levels are welcome.

There will be trophies for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.