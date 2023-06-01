Pietsch to perform for first time at Greenwood Lake Air Show

Kent Pietsch will make his debut performance at the 2023 Greenwood Lake Air Show in June, said the show’s chairman, Tim Wagner.

Since 1973, Pietsch, who flies a 1940s vintage 800-pound interstate Cadet, has performed aerobatic routines for millions of people at more than 400 shows throughout the United States.

While most aerobatic performers have one basic program, he executes three acts, including a dead-stick (turning the engine off) routine from 6,000 feet and a rooftop landing on a moving recreational vehicle.

He is best known for a comedy act that features a detached wing flap and a wingtip-scraping pass down the runway.

“Kent pushed the limit of what you can do with an airplane while entertaining audiences with his comedy routine and RV top landing, so we are excited to bring him to our air show for the first time,” Wagner said.

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is scheduled June 9-11:

• On Friday, June 9, the gates open at 5 p.m. The show is from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Saturday, June 10, the gates open at 2 p.m. The show is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

• On Sunday, June 11, the gates open at 11 a.m. The show is from 2 to 5 p.m.

The shows are at the Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

After each performance, the show pilots will talk and take photos with guests.

General admission tickets to one of the three shows cost $35 for adults, $25 for senior citizens (age 65+) and veterans, $10 for children (ages 4-12) and free for children younger than 4.

Off-site parking starts at $15 a car and on-site parking starts at $35 a car for standard vehicles.

Guests must bring their own chairs and blankets; no tents or umbrellas permitted. Outside food and drinks also are not permitted.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks as well as collectibles, toys and other items.