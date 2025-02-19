Pinewood Derby winners

West Milford Cub Scout Pack 9 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 19 at St. Joseph Church.

Scouts, their families and spectators watched the derby, a tradition that challenges Scouts and a family member to transform a simple block of wood and car kit into a unique, custom-designed race car.

Scouts not only compete on speed but also have the chance to win in various artistic categories, showcasing their creativity and craftsmanship.

Creative Award Winners

Best Paint Job - Eleanor Jones.

Best Scouting Theme - Matthew Davie.

Most Realistic Car - Mason Terp.

Best Superhero Theme - Michael Matise.

Most Patriotic Car - Aidan McCrum.

Best Military Vehicle - Harrison Aldred.

Most Futuristic Car - Zachary Touw.

Best First-responder Vehicle - Edward Jones.

Best Race Look - Robert Kolano.

Most Creative Shape - Brandt Bania.

Best Sports Theme - John Jones.

Best Jungle Theme - Chase Weaver.

Scariest Car - Jason Courtney.

Most Colorful - Matthew Alvarez.

Best Use of Imagination - Waylon Harmon.

Best Holiday Theme - Alex Fulton.

Best TV Show or Movie Theme - Mattingly Davison.

Most Bling on a Car - Mackenzie Ingenito.

Best Use of Advertising - Dominic Melione.

Cubmaster Award - Robert Cooper.

Speed Race Winners

Fastest Lion - Raymond Farnese.

Fastest Tiger - Owen VanSchepen.

Fastest Wolf - Brandon Ruffo.

Fastest Bear - Mackenzie Ingenito.

Fastest Webelos I - Mason Terp.

Fastest Arrow of Light - Ava Vandergroef.

Pack Overall Speed Winners

1st Place - Ava Vandergroef.

2nd Place - Brandon Ruffo.

3rd Place - Mason Terp.

4th Place - Jason Courtney.

5th Place - Raymond Farnese.