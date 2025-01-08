Plans sought for property

West Milford officials are looking for proposals for the nearly 6.4-acre site at Marshall Hill Road and Greenwood Lake Turnpike.

“Partially surrounded by permanently preserved open space, the location would be perfect for your fast-casual restaurant or coffee shop, microbrewery or distillery, class A medical office facility or commercial convenience location,” according to a request for proposals posted on the township’s website at westmilford.org/Bids/Marshall%20Hill%20Rd%20-%20RFP%20-%20Final%2011_8_24.pdf

Those interested should submit their designs and concept plans for the site and how much they would pay for the property by noon Jan. 31.

”The township will consider proposals that include financial incentives, but the township does not guarantee that such financial incentives will be awarded,” according to the request for proposals.

The Township Council accepted the Planning Board’s resolution designating the property at 299-301 Marshall Hill Road as a non-condemnation redevelopment area at its Aug. 14 meeting

The site was used for the Greenwood Lake Sports Center and ABC Paintball Supplies since the late 1980s or early 1990s. Both were open until about July 2023.

From the early 1960s and until the late 1980s, an A&W Root Beer drive-in restaurant was located there.

A single-family home, at 299 Marshall Hill Road, is about 900 square feet. It was built in 1920.

There are no known contaminated sites on the property; there are 1.85 acres of wetlands in the northern area. The site is surrounded by wetlands and about two acres contain severely constrained slopes. The Hewitt Brook tributary runs across the length of the property.