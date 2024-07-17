Plant Swap today at Farmer’s Market

A Plant Swap will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, in the parking lot behind the Presbyterian Church.

Each person is asked to bring five plants, including flower, tomatoes, herbs and beans. Each plant should be in a pot/container with dirt.

Plants should be reasonably healthy. Participants will agree to the individual swaps among themselves.

Snacks will be provided by Tracey Battle, a Realtor and West Milford resident, who is sponsoring the swap.

For information, send email to email Nick Hernandez at Nicholas@TimetoClimb.com