Playground equipment arrives

The PTA spent two years raising money to purchase the equipment, which cost $50,000. Fundraising events included a tricky tray, a car show and pocketbook bingo.

Students, school leaders and parents celebrated the arrival of new playground equipment at Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School on Friday morning, Sept. 5.

Marcia Kershaw, PTA president for the past four years, said she was surprised by the size of the equipment, which has four slides, monkey bars, a climbing wall and a jungle gym.

”Way bigger than I expected but that makes me even more excited for the kids.”

She said the playground had been bare since 2022 except for 10 swings and some equipment for very young children.

During a ceremony before the ribbon-cutting, she said, “When we first started this project, we had one big goal: Create a space where the kids could play, imagine, grow and burn off energy before going back to the classroom.

”We know that a playground isn’t just about slides and swings, it’s about the connection where kids make friends, learn to take turns and challenge themselves.”

She thanked the school officials and staff; the Board of Education; generous donors, including the West Milford Rotary Club and the Babula family; and PTA members, especially the executive board. “This day has been a long time in the making.”