Program helps some with home repairs

Low- and moderate-income residents who are unable to pay for home repairs have until May 31 to apply for help from the Passaic County Habitat for Humanity’s critical repairs program.

The repairs must address health and safety concerns.

To be considered for the free program, the home must be a single-family dwelling, owner-occupied and the applicant’s main residence.

The applicant must have property taxes, mortgage payments and insurance payments up to date. The household income must be 80 percent of the area median income.

Work can include basic painting, replacing flooring (unless for structural reasons), window replacement, cosmetic repairs, bathroom renovations and remodeling (unless for handicap accessibility).

For information and an application, go online to the township website at https://www.westmilford.org/

Applying does not constitute approval for work.

A review of the resident’s income, assets, property and requested repairs will be done before a decision on the application is made.

Contact Steve Kehayes at steve@habitatpc.org or 973-595-6868 ext. 119 with questions.