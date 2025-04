Nature Connection of West Milford will present a program on “To Eat or Not to Eat? Fasting for Health!” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Colleen Kachele, a local chiropractor and wellness practitioner, will answer questions.

To reserve a seat, go online to natureconnectionwestmilford.org/events/2025/4/10/to-eat-or-not-to-eat-fasting-for-health