Propane leak prompts evacuation in High Crest Lake

Families in the High Crest Lake section of the Apshawa area of West Milford were back in their homes on Monday when local officials ordered 45 families to evacuate because of an emergency threat to their safety.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes at 4 p.m. and saw visible flames from specialized equipment brought in to safely burn off escaped fuel from an earlier tank leak.

The incident began when a contractor struck a 1,000-gallon underground propane tank, officials said. The West Milford Fire Department arrived about 7:50 a.m., located the leaking tank and contacted township emergency management officials, who ordered the evacuation. Passaic County Haz-Mat, working with the fire department, monitored air quality, and a propane contractor slowed the leak before excess fuel was burned off.

Responding units included West Milford Fire Companies 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6; West Milford police; the Office of Emergency Management; and mutual aid from fire departments in Butler, Bloomingdale, Kinnelon, Parsippany, Highland Lakes and Greenwood Lake.

The High Crest Lake Lodge was opened as a public shelter.