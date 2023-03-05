Property owners must comply with septic-pumping law

Property owners who have not complied with state and township laws requiring them to pump individual septic systems every three years need to do so to avoid being in violation.

An update about septic pumping and maintenance given to the Township Council by Mark Mora, chief registered environmental health specialist, shows a need to address problems.

There are 5,538 properties out of compliance with the law because their septic systems were not pumped or they have not submitted records of septic pumping.

Mayor Michele Dale said the New Jersey Health Department requires septic pumping every three years.

Mora said township records had not been updated since 2021. Steps were taken to compare lists, eliminate discrepancies and filter out duplications. Pumping records received in 2021 and 2022 have been logged.

Notices of violation have been mailed to those who failed to renew their records, Mora said. Officials plan to follow up, and those out of compliance will receive more notices of violation and eventually fines.

Dale said she is not a fan of issuing violation notices. She would prefer to send emails to inform residents that they are coming up on their third year via new software the township is purchasing,

If residents want to use a septic-pumping company that is not on the approved list, they may but the company must be registered with the township. West Milford wants to be sure that companies are credible and following proper health regulations, such as dumping the waste in a proper place.