PTSO raises funds for Senior Celebration

WEST MILFORD. The second annual Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair features a display of 37 cars.

West Milford /
| 09 May 2024 | 08:37
    People were invited to draw or write on the Chalk Bird Car at the second annual Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 4 at West Milford High School. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Thirty-seven cars were on display.
    A variety of vendors took part in the event.
    Several food trucks were part of the event.
    Organizers of the second annual Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair hosted by the West Milford High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization pose for a photo.
    PTSO raises funds for Senior Celebration
    Boys pose by a red Corvette.
    This vendor was selling flag-related items.
    Young children pet Lily, a dog adopted by West Milford Animal Shelter volunteer Andrea DeSalvia, left.
    Nicole Petrosillo, PTSO president, poses with Lily.
The West Milford High School Parent-Teacher-Student Organization (PTSO) hosted its second annual Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 4 at the high school.

Along with several food trucks and a variety of vendors, 37 cars were on display.

Spectator’s choice prizes were awarded:

• First place went to Daniel Jenkins with his 1969 Chevy Nova.

• Tom Ware won second place with his 2005 Ford GT.

• Will Sherrer with his 1966 Chevy Nova SS earned third place.

“The WMHS PTSO would like to thank all spectators who came out to enjoy some time at the event shopping with our vendors, admiring the cars on exhibition and grabbing a bite from our food truck chefs,” said Nicole Petrosillo, PTSO president.

“Of course, we also couldn’t have made the day happen without our DJ, student volunteers and BeSeen Graphix for our signage.”

All funds raised will be used for events for high school students and teachers, especially the Senior Celebration on June 14.

That event, much like Project Graduation, features giant inflatable games, a caricaturist, a henna artist, a photo booth, catered food, ice cream, zeppole, a magician and mentalist show, and more.

It is free to members of the graduating class, who will celebrate one of their last times together as seniors.

“Every year, we are learning and tweaking things with the Car Show, Food Truck and Vendor Fair in order to grow this event in hopes that the parking lots are crammed with people,” Petrosillo said.

“In the future, we plan to add sand art, face painting and other activities for the kids and additional car-specific vendors.”