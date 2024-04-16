PVWC begins hydrant flushing

Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) was scheduled to begin the annual hydrant flushing throughout its service area Monday, April 15.

Flushing will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays (except holidays). It is anticipated to be completed by November.

Clifton and Paterson will be flushed first. Other municipalities to be flushed are the High Crest and Post Brook sections of West Milford, Lodi, North Arlington, Passaic and Prospect Park.

Customers may see areas being flushed online at pvwc.com

The annual flushing aims to ensure an adequate water supply by removing accumulated sediment and maintaining the proper flow of water.

During the flushing process, customers may experience temporary discoloration of their tap water and/or reduced water pressure. The discoloration is caused by sediment and minerals that have accumulated in the water mains.

PVWC advises residents to refrain from doing laundry during the flushing period and to wait until the water runs clear before drinking or cooking with it.

After flushing, customers experiencing discoloration are encouraged run their cold taps until the water is clear.

“PVWC’s mission is to safely and efficiently maintain and distribute a secure and sustainable supply of high-quality drinking water,” said Jim Mueller, PVWC executive director.

“Flushing is an essential part of our maintenance program, and we appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our customers during this process.”