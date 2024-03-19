x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Quilts on display

| 19 Mar 2024 | 05:39
    QT1 Shirley Ruggiero, center, of Hewitt binds a quilt Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum. At left is Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford and at right is Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge. They are members of the West Milford Heritage Quilters, which displayed members’ work on Worldwide Quilting Day. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    QT1 Shirley Ruggiero, center, of Hewitt binds a quilt Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum. At left is Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford and at right is Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge. They are members of the West Milford Heritage Quilters, which displayed members’ work on Worldwide Quilting Day. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    QT2 Helen Ryan stands by quilts on display outside the museum.
    QT2 Helen Ryan stands by quilts on display outside the museum.
    QT3 Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge stands above quilts on display Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum.
    QT3 Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge stands above quilts on display Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum.
    QT4 Linda Pierson of Franklin, vice president of the West Milford Heritage Quilters, stands by a quilt depicting a farm.
    QT4 Linda Pierson of Franklin, vice president of the West Milford Heritage Quilters, stands by a quilt depicting a farm.
    QT5 Museum visitors look at the displays.
    QT5 Museum visitors look at the displays.
    From left are members of the West Milford Heritage Quilters: Karry Gonyou of West Milford, Shirley Ruggiero of Hewitt, Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge, Linda Pierson of Franklin, Iman Mak Dey of Ringwood, Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford and Kerry O’Brien of Hewitt.
    From left are members of the West Milford Heritage Quilters: Karry Gonyou of West Milford, Shirley Ruggiero of Hewitt, Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge, Linda Pierson of Franklin, Iman Mak Dey of Ringwood, Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford and Kerry O’Brien of Hewitt.
    Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford shows how to make a cathedral window quilt Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Debbie Van Brunt of West Milford shows how to make a cathedral window quilt Saturday, March 16 at the West Milford Museum. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge demonstrates hand quilting.
    Meg Woznicki of Oak Ridge demonstrates hand quilting.