Races on Saturday at Jungle Habitat site

A Jungle Escape Run is planned Saturday, March 23 at the former Jungle Habitat site, 109 Airport Road, Hewitt.

It is part of the Way Over Yonder Trail Run Series sponsored by Ready Set Go Adventures.

A Half Marathon will begin at 9 a.m., a 10K at 9:30 a.m. and a 5K at 10 a.m.

The 10K loop is 6.6 miles with a more than 600 foot elevation gain. Half Marathon runners will do two loops; they must finish the first lap in less than 1 hour 45 minutes to start the second lap.

The 5K loop is 3.4 miles with a 300 foot elevation gain.

The USATF-sanctioned course has single track trails and some fire road and paved sections.

All finishers will receive wooden plaques. There will be medals for the top three men and women overall and in various age groups for the Half Marathon and 10K. A post-race party is open to all participants.

Parking is $5 per car.

To register online, go to ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=111757