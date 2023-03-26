Raptor Trust leader to discuss threats to birds Wednesday

Chris Soucy, executive director of the Raptor Trust, will give a free lecture, “Caring for Raptors - From Rehab to Release” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The talk, sponsored by the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, will be at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Soucy will discuss the types of birds that live in this area, the threats they face and how people can help if they find an injured animal. He will bring a collection of unique artifacts with him.

Children are welcome to attend the talk, but seating is limited, so please RSVP online at https://www.gwlah.com/gwlah/forms/lectures/LECTURES.html

For 30 years, the Raptor Trust has provided its unique services to wild birds and the people who find them.