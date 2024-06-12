Re-enactors bring Civil War to life

After Union and Confederate soldiers had made camp, conducted inspections and tested their weapons, Capt. Nathan Bedford led the Northern troops on a march for a reconnaissance mission

The 6th New Hampshire Volunteers, a group of Civil War re-enactors, were surprised by an overwhelming Confederate attack.

After fighting valiantly for about 15 minutes, Bedford was wounded and made the difficult decision to surrender and save his men.

The 12-pound cannon roared many times during the day to the delight of the many observers, and smoke from musket fire and the cannon shots filled the air.

After the skirmish was over and the captured Union soldiers had been marched to the Confederate camp, all the re-enactors assembled.

Bedford, a Hewitt resident, thanked the crowd for attending the annual Civil War Weekend, held June 8-9 at Long Pond Ironworks.

He then invited anyone who is interested to join the re-enactment community.

There was plenty for visitors to see in addition to battle re-enactments.

Linda Pierson portrayed a spinner creating wool yarn for uniforms and caps. She showed how to first comb, then twist and add sheep’s wool to the spinning wheel to create the yarn.

At the Bureau of Military Information tent, Bill Etzkorn explained that it was part of the Union Army during the Civil War. The Pinkerton detective agency and the CIA both trace their roots to that unit.

The typical two-man and five-man tents that housed Civil War soldiers were on display, and Sgt. Kristopher Brembt described how the two-man tents were assembled using a slot and button configuration.

He also showed typical items in a soldier’s kit, such as a powder can, leather ball pouch with cotton wads, eating utensils, cooking pan, few pieces of hardtack, salted pork and tin cup for coffee.

Weapons of the day were on display, including an unrifled musket, a rifled one and a Henry lever action repeating carbine.

Brembt father, Robert, had a tent set up to make charges for the muskets using rolled paper and black powder. He demonstrated the method of rolling the paper and measuring the powder into the paper, adding the “ball” and finishing with a twist.

A camp set up for the 6th New York Independent Battery featured a surviving 12-pound Napoleon-type cannon, which was used in European wars and the Crimea before the Civil War. It was invented by Louis Napoleon, nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Camps set up for Confederate soldiers represented the 23rd North Carolina Infantry bolstered by the 7th Virginia Cavalry and the 2nd Texas Cavalry. The camps had cooking firepits, a field hospital and a tent for weapons as well as those for soldiers and officers.