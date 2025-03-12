Reaver, Vasapollo win Peace Poster contest

The West Milford Lions Club presented its 2024-25 Peace Poster Contest winner awards for Macopin Middle School during the Board of Education meeting Jan. 26.

Seventh-grader Noelle Reaver won first place and sixth-grader Andrew Vasapollo was the runner-up.

The contest theme this year was “peace without limits.” Students ages 11-13 were asked to create a poster that speaks to the world’s infinite potential for kindness once we commit to pursuing the idea of “peace without limits.”

Lions clubs worldwide have been sponsoring the art contest, where students express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity, for more than three decades.

Macopin is a longtime participant.

Lions Clubs International is the largest charity service organization in the world, with more than 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries.

The West Milford Lions Club has been serving the community since 1956.

The club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the West Milford Public Library.

For information, go online to WestMilfordLions.com