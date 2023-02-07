Renovation of former library building continues

Since the new library opened in June 2017, West Milford officials have been planning the renovation of the former library at 464 Ridge Road for use as township offices.

Space in the municipal building has become tight as township services increase.

The Township Council was set to award a construction contract to R.J. Michaels & Co. for the proposed renovations and alterations to what is now known as the Town Hall Annex Building. The work contract is not to exceed $727,108.

Competitive bids for the project were received in January, and seven bidders responded. A resolution before the council at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8 said the bid is considered reasonable and R.J. Michaels was the lowest bidder.

Last May, the annex building was awarded a Community Development Block Grant for construction of a masonry ramp at the rear of the building to provide barrier-free access in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The design of the ramp was incorporated into the design of the building. The contract signed by the municipality said work on that part of the project was not to exceed $6,500.

The building to be known as the Town Hall Annex was built 51 years ago through donations, with a large amount of the money contributed by the late Claudine McDonald.

It replaced the township’s first attempt at a public library, which was a storefront on what is now vacant property at the corner of Macopin and Union Valley roads.

Among other stores in the complex, known as The Davenport building, were the Shelrich Appliance Store, with television sets and washing machines among the items offered for sale. There was also a lumber yard on the site.

The yard and stores were destroyed in one of the township’s worst fires, which broke out on a freezing winter night - so cold that firefighters were unable to get the water they needed. The water turned to ice as soon as it came out of the hoses.

Before the storefront was used as the library, attempts were made to have satellite library locations throughout the township. One was at the original Apshawa Fire House on Macopin Road near the Bloomingdale border. Another satellite library was the old rural school building next to Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church. That building, which was used briefly to store civil defense emergency equipment, is now a parking lot for the church.