Residents decry Jersey Ave. drivers after car hits house

Two residents of Greenwood Lake drew the Warwick Planning Board’s attention to safety and environmental issues related to residencies located on Jersey Avenue during the board’s meeting held on May 1.

At the meeting, a public hearing was held for the planned removal of an existing one-bedroom home located on Jersey Avenue and the construction of a new one-bedroom dwelling in its place. The engineer who spoke on behalf of the project noted that the original dwelling was hit by a car, prompting the owner to seek approval to construct the new dwelling further from the road.

During the hearing, two residents who claimed to live on the neighboring property addressed the board noting the number of times said property has been hit. Commenting on the reckless behavior of drivers, one resident referred to Jersey Avenue as “a joke.”

In addition to the concern over the property being struck by motorized vehicles, the Jersey Avenue residents questioned the potential environmental impact of the project, including potential disruption to the state culvert and the effect on Greenwood Lake.

Warwick Planning Board Chairman Bill Astorino explained that Greenwood Lake is considered a designated protection area and that any development or other construction done within a certain number of feet from the lake needs to come before the planning board.

Referring to Greenwood Lake, Astorino said, “It is a water body that needs to be protected. The town wants to protect it.”

Regarding the culvert Astorino affirmed that it was state-owned and must stay in place. He confirmed with the engineer that the culvert was identified on the site plan.

Provided that certain conditions are met, the planning board approved the site plan for the Jersey Avenue dwelling.

Subdivisions and rentals

The planning board also reviewed an application for a proposed six-lot subdivision on the northern side of Wheeler Road near Union Corners Road. The proposal includes an agricultural area to be part of one of the lots. Comments from the planning board included concerns about the project’s impact on wetlands and protected species as well as its location in a flood zone. The board recommended the applicant prepare an Environmental Assessment Form draft statement explaining their actions taken to avoid potential harm to the nearby environment. A public hearing for the project has been scheduled to be held at the next planning board meeting.

Another proposed project brought before the planning board raised red flags over the potential for dwellings to be used as short-term rentals. The board questioned whether a proposed conversion of an existing single-family dwelling into a two-family dwelling located on Conklin Road could be used by future owners as a short-term rental despite the current owner’s insistence that the property would only be used for family.

When explaining the project, the engineer clarified that there is a cottage located on the property that the current owner wishes to connect to the main house through the construction of a breezeway. He stated that the reconfiguration would be for personal and family use, noting that the owners have relatives who come up from Florida to stay with them. The engineer also explained that the previous owner had used the cottage illegally and that this was an attempt to rectify that situation.

Although the planning board accepted the sincerity of the current owner, they worried future owners of the property might be more opportunistic and use the property for short-term rentals.

Astorino proposed that the site plan approval include a provision preventing it from being used as a short-term rental and that any future owners would need to go before the planning board. The attorney for the planning board recommended that a declaration be recorded with the county clerk. A public hearing for the project has been set for the next planning board meeting.