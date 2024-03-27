x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Richard Gilder Prize winner

West Milford /
| 27 Mar 2024 | 02:40
    Macopin Middle School Principal Greg Matlosz congratulates eighth-grader Truman Kane, who received the Richard Gilder Prize. It honors promising history students. Truman received a copy of ‘1774: The Long Year of Revolution’ by Mary Beth Norton. (Photo provided)
    Macopin Middle School Principal Greg Matlosz congratulates eighth-grader Truman Kane, who received the Richard Gilder Prize. It honors promising history students. Truman received a copy of ‘1774: The Long Year of Revolution’ by Mary Beth Norton. (Photo provided)