Ringwood Manor hiring tour guides/historic educators

Ringwood Manor plans to hire tour guides/historic educators for the 2023 season.

No specialized experience or education is necessary- just a love of talking to people, an enjoyment of history, and a willingness to learn and assist with all aspects of the historic house museum.

Applicants must be 16 or older.

History educator/tour guide positions pay $15 an hour.

The position requires staff to work weekends and summer holidays, with some evening hours during special events or programs.

Interested people may apply online at https://www.nj.gov/dep/parksandforests/parks/jobs.html. Choose “History Educator” and list “Ringwood State Park” as the preferred job location.

Applicants will be contacted in mid-March for interviews.