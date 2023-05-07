Ringwood Manor offers old-fashioned baseball today

On Sunday, May 7, baseball games played according to the 1873 rules and regulations will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Ringwood Manor.

The Flemington Neshanocks will be playing the Elizabeth Resolutes, using period equipment.

The games take place in the field next to parking lot B.

The games are free and open to the public.

Bring lawn chairs and a picnic lunch.

Tours of the manor

Ringwood Manor now offers interior tours Wednesday through Sunday.

The tours, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., take visitors to 32 of the 51 rooms on the first and second floors. The second floor is accessible by stairs only.

The tours are led by knowledgeable guides, who tell about the history of the site, the families who occupied it, and the unusual and unique furnishings.

Tours last about an hour and 15 minutes.

Please call the manor office at 973-962-2240 on the day you intend to visit to find out the tour schedule.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children ages 6-12; and free for children ages 5 and younger.