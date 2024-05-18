Road construction project under way

Construction for intersection improvements on Union Valley Road, Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Lakeside Road and Stainsby Road is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, May 13.

The project involves various improvements, including installation of a traffic light at Greenwood Lake Turnpike and Lakeside Road.

Also planned are sidewalks, curbing and pedestrian crosswalks.

The availability of materials will delay some of the construction, which is anticipated to continue into July.

Road users should anticipate delays and traffic disruptions.