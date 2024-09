Volunteers are needed for the annual West Milford Autumn Pride Roadside Litter Cleanup Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 29.

Sign up and pick up supplies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the township Recycling Office, 30 Lycosky Drive.

For information, call David Stires, recycling coordinator, at 973-728-2724.