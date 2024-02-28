x
Rock-A-Thon raises $6,000

West Milford /
| 28 Feb 2024 | 09:09
    Macopin Middle School students raise more than $6,000 for the Highlander Family Success Center at the annual Rock-A-Thon on Friday, Feb. 23. Students stayed in rocking chairs from noon to midnight in the school gym. The event was hosted by the Student Council. (Photo provided)
