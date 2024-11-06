Rockaway Twp. wildfire 85% contained

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service had contained 85 percent of a 202-acre wildfire near Notch and Green Pond roads in Rockaway Township as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

Forest Fire Service crews were to remain there for the next several days to improve containment lines and address areas of concern until enough rain falls to ensure public safety, officials said.

Smoke is expected to remain in the area.

Sixteen structures were threatened by the fire and eight homes were evacuated, but no buildings were damaged by the wildfire and no injuries were reported.

Structure protection was being provided by local fire departments in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Sussex, Morris and Warren counties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Smoke hinders drivers

Heavy smoke from wildfires in Rockaway and Jefferson blanketed parts of West Milford, officials said Friday, Nov. 1.

Drivers on parts of Route 23 may have poor visibility because of the smoke, the township Office of Emergency Management (OEM) warned.

Burn bans remain in effect and will be strictly enforced, the OEM said.

Red flag warnings were in place Friday because of strong winds along with the dry conditions.

New Jersey has imposed a Stage 3 campfire restriction because the danger of wildfires is considered extreme.

All fires in wooded areas are prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas or electricity.

No charcoal fires are allowed.

Officials of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters responded to six calls of open burning during the first five days of November.

In October, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to 507 incidents statewide.

October was the driest on record, according to the National Weather Service, making fire danger very high.

“When conditions become this dry, the simplest things can start a wildfire,” said Bill Donnelly, state forest firewarden and chief of the Forest Fire Service. “In my 30-year career with the Forest Fire Service, I can’t recall a time when we faced such a prolonged period of dry weather with no relief in sight.”

Reservoir lowered

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, officials of Ringwood State Park said water is being released from Monksville Reservoir into the Wanaque Reservoir by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission because of the recent stretch of dry weather.

As a result, Monksville Reservoir is expected to be lowered 6 feet or more, depending on the length of the drought.

Boaters should use caution when launching in lower water levels and be aware of navigable hazards, such as logs and stumps, that may be more common during the drawdown period.

New Jersey remains under a drought watch, which was declared Oct. 17. The watch is intended to increase awareness of the stress on water supply sources and to encourage voluntary water conservation measures.

If conditions do not improve, a drought warning or a drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions may be declared.