Romano becomes CASA volunteer

Hayley Romano of West Milford was one of eight volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Passaic and Union Counties sworn in May 14 by Superior Court Judge Daniel Yablonsky in Passaic County.

“After retiring from teaching, I wanted to find a way to continue to help children,” Romano said when asked why she chose to become a CASA volunteer

“The training experience provides a strong foundation upon which to start, and I hope to make a difference by advocating for a child’s best interests while they are going through a difficult time. I look forward to getting started!”

Other volunteers sworn in were Paulo Guerrero of Haskell; Aldryn Marquez of Ringwood; Amy Barbera and Debora Foti, both of Wayne; Patricia Desormes of Orange; Nancy Espinet of Teaneck; and Maureen Montegari of Hawthorne.

Each new CASA volunteer will be assigned to advocate for a child or sibling set in foster care.

The volunteers join hundreds of CASA advocates who provide support to more than 350 children living in foster care in both counties.

Erica Fischer-Kaslander, executive director of Child Focus, the nonprofit organization that oversees the CASA program, said, “Each new volunteer advocate has made a powerful commitment to a vulnerable child, to ensuring their voice is heard in court, the classroom and the community.

“They’re passionate, dedicated and believe child abuse is a non-negotiable. Now that they’re sworn in, more vulnerable children in foster care will have their own consistent, caring adult in their corner to protect their best interests.”

CASA’s next training class will be in the early fall. Applications are open.

No prior knowledge of child welfare is required to become a CASA volunteer; comprehensive training equips volunteers with the skills necessary to advocate effectively.

Volunteer advocates visit their assigned child at least once a month and communicate with caregivers, educators, caseworker and others in the child’s life, then make informed recommendations to the judge.

For information, call 973-832-4002, send e-mail to info@casapassaicunion.org or go online to casapassaicunion.org