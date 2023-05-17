Rowing classes offered June 5-6, June 12-13

A two-session “Intro to Rowing” will be offered for children and teens, ages 11-19, on June 5-6 and June 12-13 at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

The classes, offered by the West Milford Recreation Department and Advanced Community Rowing Association, are from 5 to 6 p.m. and include a half-hour of land exercises and a half-hour of on-the-water exercises. The exercises help students learn the basic rowing stroke and get familiar with the boat.

The classes will be taught by Coach Oksana Tsimbalova, who has more than 30 years of U.S. and international experience.

The cost is $100 per person for the two-day session.

All participants must be able to swim and all participants age 16 and younger must have a parent/guardian remain at the program.

To register, go online to www.westmilford.org, click on “Community Services and Recreation,” then click on “Register here for program” and look for “2023 Summer Programs.”

For information, call the Recreation Office at 973-728-2860 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.