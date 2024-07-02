Safety Around Water Week begins Monday

The YMCA of Montclair will offer Safety Around Water lessons for children ages 6-13 from Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12.

The program, for non-swimmers and beginners, will be at Camp at the Lake, YMCA of Montclair’s Outdoor Education Center, 131 Germantown Road, West Milford.

The lessons teach essential water safety skills in five 40-minute lessons to reduce the risk of drowning and give individuals confidence in and around water.

The lessons are $5 and open to the community.

To register, go online to montclair.recliquecore.com/programs/102/safety-around-water