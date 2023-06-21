Salutatorian overcomes illnesses

Growing up, Olivia Gallione had many chronic illnesses and even developed thyroid cancer, which she was able to overcome with a recent surgery.

On Monday, June 19, she graduated third in her class as salutatorian of West Milford Township High School.

“My family and my parents supported me the most ... . I was never degraded if something went wrong.”

She participated in many extracurricular activities, such as Peers As Leaders (PALS) and Heroes and Cool Kids, a program in which students visit the elementary schools to talk to students about bullying, drugs and how to build character.

She also was a member of the soccer team until she was sidelined by injuries.

Olivia credited the school with a good deal of her success.

“I would say my surroundings were helpful in being a successful student. West Milford High School definitely gave me a lot of options, like AP classes and peer tutoring. Things like that helped push me to be the best I could be.”

This fall, she will attend the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, majoring in occupational therapy.

Her goal is to become an occupational therapist so she can work with people and help them.

Olivia’s favorite memory during high school: “I’m in the Highlander Fawns preschool program. We are preschool teachers and we go into preschools three times a week and teach our own preschoolers.

“On my first day of preschool, we were all so excited. I got to meet my preschooler, Aiden, and I was able to make so many memories throughout the year.

“I actually was debating some sort of engineering degree, but being in that class, I realized I wanted to work with kids and make an impact.”

Her advice to incoming freshmen: “I would say, Don’t be afraid to try new things, a class, a club or a sport. You’ll meet people with similar interests to you and make friends you never expected. As well as it’s a great way to put yourself out there.”