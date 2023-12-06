x
Santa, songs start holiday season

WEST MILFORD. Crowd gathers for the annual Christmas tree lighting.

West Milford /
| 06 Dec 2023 | 01:50
    Santa makes his entrance after riding on a firetruck to the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Children sing Christmas carols during the ceremony. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    The West Milford High School Concert Choir performs at the ceremony. Mayor Michele Dale, center, and members of the Township Council stand on a raised platform behind the choir. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    The West Milford High School Band performs. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Children examine a snowman carved from a 300-pound block of ice. Jimmy Chiappa of Jimmy’s Artistic Creations in Rutherford said he did the carving in 22 minutes. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    A child watches the ceremony. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    The West Milford High School Concert Choir sings Christmas carols during the tree lighting ceremony. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Members of the West Milford High School band play Christmas carols. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Santa waves to the crowd as he stands next to Mayor Michele Dale at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony Monday, Dec. 4 in West Milford. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    The West Milford Christmas tree is lit. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Santa and an elf pose in front of the tree. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    A family poses in front of the tree. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Mayor Michele Dale greets the crowd at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    A Boy Scout Color Guard presents the flags. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
    Office manager Karla Cancalosi holds a plaque awarded to Accurate Well &amp; Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling, winner of the holiday-decorating contest. This was the first year that West Milford held a contest for businesses. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
    Salomone Bros. trucks are covered with lights. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
A large crowd awaited the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the Christmas tree Monday, Dec. 4 in front of the municipal building.

After a greeting by Mayor Michele Dale, members of the West Milford High School Band and Concert Choir performed Christmas carols, then invited everyone to sing along.

Before the annual ceremony, residents admired big Salomone Bros. trucks covered with colorful lights and a carving of a snowman by Jimmy Chiappa of Jimmy’s Artistic Creations in Rutherford. .

Daniel Kochakji, director of the Community Services & Recreation Department, presented a plaque to the winner of the township’s first holiday-decorating contest for local businesses.

Accurate Well & Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling took first place with honorable mentions for West Milford Tire and Old School Pub.

Santa arrived on a firetruck and greeted the crowd as he walked to the raised platform to light the tree with township officials.

Hot chocolate and desserts were provided by the Brownie Bar Food Truck, the Helm restaurant and ShopRite.