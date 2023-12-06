Santa, songs start holiday season

A large crowd awaited the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the Christmas tree Monday, Dec. 4 in front of the municipal building.
After a greeting by Mayor Michele Dale, members of the West Milford High School Band and Concert Choir performed Christmas carols, then invited everyone to sing along.
Before the annual ceremony, residents admired big Salomone Bros. trucks covered with colorful lights and a carving of a snowman by Jimmy Chiappa of Jimmy’s Artistic Creations in Rutherford. .
Daniel Kochakji, director of the Community Services & Recreation Department, presented a plaque to the winner of the township’s first holiday-decorating contest for local businesses.
Accurate Well & Pump Co./Slater Well Drilling took first place with honorable mentions for West Milford Tire and Old School Pub.
Santa arrived on a firetruck and greeted the crowd as he walked to the raised platform to light the tree with township officials.
Hot chocolate and desserts were provided by the Brownie Bar Food Truck, the Helm restaurant and ShopRite.