x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Santa visits Lindy’s Lake

West Milford /
| 13 Dec 2023 | 03:39
    Santa reads holiday stories to children at the Lindy’s Lake Manor House on Sunday evening, Dec. 10. (Photo provided)
    Santa reads holiday stories to children at the Lindy’s Lake Manor House on Sunday evening, Dec. 10. (Photo provided)