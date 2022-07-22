SCCC Skylander student athletes receive All-Academic honors

Sussex County Community College’s Skylander athletes work hard on and off the field. As a testament of their efforts, 30 student-athletes with the college earned recognition by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as part of the 2021-22 All-Academic Team, which honors students from each sport for their dedication in the classroom.
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2021-22 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
SCCC’s Athletic Department was proud to announce that this year’s list had the highest number of Skylander student-athletes to receive the All-Academic honors for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The 30 Skylander student-athletes recognized this year are:
Football
Rocco Bonavolanta — 2nd Team
Sebastian Fara — 3rd Team
Dominick Gigantelli — 3rd Team
Trevor Gruber — 3rd Team
Men’s Soccer
Matt Goldfinch — 3rd Team
Diogo Ferreira — 2nd Team
Aiden Horn — 2nd Team
Women’s Soccer
Madison Gunderman — 3rd Team
Paula Herold — 2nd Team
Susa Kreitz — 1st Team
Asha McClurg — 1st Team
Anna Peck — 2nd Team
Sofia Anica — 3rd Team
Men’s Basketball
Jayden Battle — 2nd Team
Ryan Chilenski — 3rd Team
Angelico Villaruz — 3rd Team
Women’s Basketball
Reese Vanderhoof — 3rd Team
Ellen Villapando — 2nd Team
Baseball
Ryan Callahan — 2nd Team
Eliot Goulet— 2nd Team
Hunter Kitchell — 2nd Team
Luis Orellana — 3rd Team
Andres Varas — 3rd Team
Softball
Hailey Langenfeld — 1st Team
Elizabeth Crissey — 3rd Team
Ashley Romano — 2nd Team
Jessica Stevenson — 3rd Team
Men’s Lacrosse
Dominick Cadeloro — 3rd Team
Grant Parker— 3rd Team
Joseph DeCeglia — 3rd Team
In addition, the Skylander women’s soccer team ranked 5th in the country across all divisions for highest GPA in women’s soccer this year. The team earned a collective 3.57 GPA out of the 16 players on the roster.