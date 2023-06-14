Schecter honored with Spirit of the Eagle Award

Members of Scouts BSA Troop 159 and Venturing Crew 1204 gathered to honor Alex Schecter, who died last year, with the BSA Spirit of the Eagle Award, the highest honor awarded posthumously to a Scout.

Alex, a Hewitt resident, was working toward the rank of Eagle Scout when he died in a car crash in Oakland in June 2022. He was 18 and a recent West Milford High School graduate.

His fellow Scouts decided to complete his project in his honor.

Nearly three dozen teens and adults rebuilt a wishing well at Maple Road Elementary School. It is a memorial to Michael Hensley, a teacher and coach from the school.

The Spirit of the Eagle was awarded in recognition of Alex’s accomplishments in Scouting, including among his many achievements, attaining the Life rank; earning 23 merit badges; and serving in leadership positions, including troop assistant senior patrol leader and crew vice president of communications and program.