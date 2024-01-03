School board members sworn in

Miranda Jurgensen, Stephanie Marquard and Lynda Van Dyk were sworn in as members of the West Milford Board of Education at its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Jurgensen and Marquard are starting their first terms on the nine-member board. The terms are for three years.

Van Dyk is beginning her third consecutive term on the board. She also was a board member from 1996 to 2010.

Claire Lockwood, who served as the board’s vice president last year, was elected board president. Tara Racano was elected vice president.

Kate Romeo, who was the board’s president last year, also was nominated for both positions.

”We have a big year ahead of us ... and I’m hopeful that we can all work together to achieve the best possible outcome,” Lockwood said.

Racano said, “It’s always been my goal to do what’s best for our community, our kids and our district and I hope we can all come together and work together for that end goal.”

One of the major tasks of the board will be to hire a new superintendent.

Alex Anemone resigned from that post as of July 1, and Lydia Furnari was hired as an interim superintendent through June 30.