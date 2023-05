The West Milford Board of Education has moved its public hearing on the district’s 2023-24 budget to Tuesday, May 2.

It will begin at 7 p.m. in the Westbrook School media center.

The board will hold a workshop/regular meeting Tuesday, April 25.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. with an executive session. The public meeting will follow in the Westbrook School media center.