School district’s arts festival is tonight

The West Milford Township School District will hold its 10th annual All District Arts Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27.

Work by students in grades K-12 in art, photography, digital designs, wood working and 3D printing will be on display at the high school.

There also will be performances by students in choir, band, color guard and theater arts as well as a Technology Education Showcase.

Starting at 5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria will be “Empty Bowls,” part of an international project to fight hunger.

The Art and Culinary Departments will serve a simple meal of bread and soup in ceramic bowls, which guests may take home to remind them of all the empty bowls in the world.

The bowls were made by students and some teachers. Two types of soup will be available. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door.