School superintendent resigns

Superintendent Alex Anemone resigned at the Board of Education meeting March 28.

Board members wished him well in his new position in Ridgefield.

Anemone became superintendent in West Milford on July 1, 2016.

Board member William Cytowicz thanked him for his hard work in navigating state aid cuts in recent years and restructuring the district. “Anybody who’s ever doubted that you’re a Highlander, let me tell you, you are a true Highlander in my eyes.”

School board president Kate Romeo thanked Anemone for listening to her comments. ”He has never turned away my phone call even before I was board president. ... He has answered every single question even when I completely did not like the answer. ...

”There are times when I’ve seen this current superintendent stay until well after midnight because of the safety of one of our students. I’ve never seen that in my own career in any other superintendent.”

The board also approved these appointments:

• Derek Ressa as the district’s director of special services at the annual salary of $165,000 through June 30, 2024.

• Gregory Matlosz as principal at Macopin School at the annual salary of $150,000, effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. He currently is principal of Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School.

The board approved these retirements:

• Karen Barriero as the district’s supervisor of transportation.

• Robert Callamari as social studies teacher at Macopin School.

• Alfonsina Kulak as the principal’s secretary at Macopin School.

During the public comments, several parents urged the board not to cut media specialists and social workers in the budget for the 2023-24 school year.

At a special board meeting March 15, Anemone and business administrator Barbara Francisco presented a preliminary budget, saying state aid for 2023-24 had been cut by nearly $1.2 million and salaries, benefits, contracted transportation, utilities and other expenses are rising at a greater rate than revenues.

The spending plan totals about $74.5 million with a tax-levy increase of 4.48 percent. The owner of the average home in the township, assessed at $242,700, would pay $235.44 more in taxes than last year.

Proposed cuts include an elementary school principal, six teachers and two media specialists in the elementary schools; two teachers, a social worker and a media specialist at the middle school; and three teachers and a guidance counselor at the high school in addition to two special-education teachers and the 4:45 p.m. late bus at the high school.

The school board will hold a public hearing and final vote on the budget April 25.

Daniel Novak, the district director of education, said about 300 people attended the recent Digital Citizenship Night.

“We were able to present to parents the dangers of all the apps, cyber bullying, the things that our kids get involved in on their phones and technology devices,” he said.

All district families may sign up for SmartSocial.com, which has instructional videos about how to set up parental protections on phones and various apps and other ways to keep students safe online, he added.

Gianna Hardison of West Milford High School was honored with the Passaic County “Unsung Heroes” Award.

Each high school in the county nominates a student for their strength of character and their outstanding leadership as a role modes in the school community.