School supply donations sought

The West Milford First Aid Squad is holding a Back to School Supply Drive through Aug. 24.

Donations of new supplies and backpacks for elementary school students may be dropped off at Utopia Deli, West Milford Chiropractic, the West Milford Recreation Center, the West Milford Public Library and the West Milford First Aid Squad, 619 Ridge Road.

Among the supplies needed are pencils, erasers, children’s scissors, glue, notebooks, binders, folders, Post-it notes, pencil cases, highlighters, crayons and markers.

Donations also may be brought to the Staples at Riverdale, 106 Route 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 and to ShopRite of West Milford on Sunday, Aug. 24.

For information, call 973-826-0572 or send email to WMFASEvents@gmail.com