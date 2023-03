The West Milford Township School District will hold its annual All-District Arts Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at West Milford High School.

The public is welcome to attend.

Students artwork also is on display at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

The display, in honor of Youth Art Month, is in the second-floor gallery. It is on view during regular library hours.